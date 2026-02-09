VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/8/2026
Sunday, February 8, 2026
1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
2:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.
3:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 49 in Tully Township.
7:46 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.
10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pancake Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.
1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.
5:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.
9:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of Logan County for receiving stolen property, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies. Christopher Jimmy Bannister, 18, of Convoy, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
