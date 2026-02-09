VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/8/2026

Sunday, February 8, 2026

1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.

3:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 49 in Tully Township.

7:46 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.

10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pancake Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

5:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of Logan County for receiving stolen property, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies. Christopher Jimmy Bannister, 18, of Convoy, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.