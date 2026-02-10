Hearing set for zoning variance request

CONVOY — The Zoning Board of Appeals for Tully Township gives notice that a public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 23, at the Tully Township Hall 6278 Mentzer Rd, Convoy, to consider a conditional use permit and zoning variance for Trevor Gibson (Gibson Ground Control LLC), property address: 3165 Lare Rd, Convoy, OH 45832.

Proposed conditional use: To operate landscaping business of Gibson Ground Control LLC at 3165 Lare Rd, Convoy, which is currently zoned as agriculture/residential.

Proposed zoning variance: To build a barn that would differ from current zoning regulation setbacks.