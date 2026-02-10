VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/9/2026

Monday, February 9, 2026

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:44 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell and is disoriented.

6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for two loose dogs being aggressive.

6:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with abdominal pain.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a semi-truck dragging a gate.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of criminal damage.

3:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulties with an infection.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert.

9:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.