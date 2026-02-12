VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/11/2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

7:27 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a registration violation.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies and Ohio City Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township. A truck pulling a trailer drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist with a subject being combative.

11:42 p.m.- Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.