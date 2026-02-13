VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/12/2026

Thursday, February 12, 2026

12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a report of fraud.

8:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township to stand by as a peace officer for a property exchange.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a report of loose turkeys.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Nicholas Freeman Greenlee, 30, of Montpelier, Indiana, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Joel Lee Crawford, 37, of Pleasant Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stray dog.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two stray dogs.