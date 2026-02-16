VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/13/2026

Friday, February 13, 2026

12:24 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township for a subject not feeling well.

7:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2007 Chevy Malibu driven by Sydney Bible of Convoy was on the U.S. 30 eastbound off-ramp near U.S. 127. While making the curve, she hit a slick spot on the roadway, causing the car to start to spin, then strike a road sign off the right side of the roadway. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS, responded to a residence on Ohio 81 for a report of a subject not breathing.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

12:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road for a subject with an injury from a fall.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of fraud.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of fraud.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Willshire Township for a report of an injured deer.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a vehicle being damaged.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a report of a vehicle being damaged.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.