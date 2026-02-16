VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/14/2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check an automated 911 call reporting a possible crash. Nothing was located.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of trespassing.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of trespassing.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two parked vehicles being struck. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.