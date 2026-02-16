VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/15/2026
Sunday, February 15, 2026
12:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of burglary.
5:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.
6:39 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.
9:01 a.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS, responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a medical alarm.
9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township looking for a vehicle for the Van Wert Police Department.
12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a report of two loose dogs.
1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a report of dumped trash.
3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
9:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
