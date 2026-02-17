Van Wert Police blotter 2/8-2/16/26

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 8 – a parking violation was reported in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Sunday, February 8 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Monday, February 9 – a vehicle was towed from the 100 block of N. Tyler St.

Monday, February 9 – officers arrested a juvenile for assault and criminal damaging in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, February 9 – a report was taken for a theft that occurred in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, February 10 – a theft report was taken while in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, February 10 – a parking ticket was issued in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Tuesday, February 10 – a parking ticket was issued in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Tuesday, February 10 – arrested Rickie Lynn Welker on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, February 10 – arrested Colby Black on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 100 block of Woodstock Drive.

Wednesday, February 11 – arrested Mairis Savickis for OVI.

Wednesday, February 11 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 200 block of W. Fourth St.

Wednesday, February 11 – arrested James Robert Jewel on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, February 11 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, February 12 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, February 12 – a parking ticket was issued in the 600 block of Spencer St.

Thursday, February 12 – a parking ticket was issued in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Thursday, February 12 – menacing was reported in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Thursday, February 12 – a fraud report was taken in the 800 block of Allingham St.

Friday, February 13 – a report was made in reference to telephone harassment.

Friday, February 13 – a hit-skip crash was reported at the intersection of John Brown Rd. and Leeson Ave.

Friday, February 13 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of E. First St.

Friday, February 13 – a theft was reported from Walmart.

Saturday, February 14 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of S. Franklin St.

Saturday, February 14 – charged Gregory Jepsen with disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, February 15 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Monday, February 16 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, February 16 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.