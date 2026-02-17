VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/16/2026

Monday, February 16, 2026

1:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township for a report of two loose horses.

6:44 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a stray dog.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to contact a resident for Defiance County.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

11:58 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject with back pain.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of theft.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for recovered property.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to recover property.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of High Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a suspicious subject.

11:00 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who ingested an unknown drug.

11:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a commercial fire alarm.