Delphos Police blotter 2/9-2/16/2026

Delphos Police

On 2-9-2026 – officers were sent to the entrance ramp of U.S. 30 and Lincoln Highway for a report of a vehicle that was on fire. Officers arrived and found that the vehicle was overheating and not on fire.

On 2-9-2026 – officers spoke with a male who reported that a female, whom he previously had a relationship with, is harassing him and he would like it to cease.

On 2-10-2026 – officers were sent to investigate an abandoned 911 call in the 1000 block of Lima Ave.

On 2-11-2026 – officers were sent to the 1900 block of E. 5th St., after receiving a complaint of a hit skip accident in the parking lot. The driver of a semi tractor trailer said that his vehicle was struck while he was inside the business.

On 2-11-2026 – officers were notified of a suspicious person in the 500 block of S. Cass St. Officers located the male who was going door to door soliciting. The male was instructed on the procedure to obtain a solicitor’s permit.

On 2-11-2026 – a female came to the police department requesting a standby during a child custody exchange.

On 2-12-2026 – officers assisted the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to apprehend a male who was the suspect in a burglary/domestic violence incident on Conant Rd. Officers located the suspect a short time later and he was detained and turned over to a deputy from Allen County.

On 2-12-2026 – officers met with a supervisor at a business in the 1700 block of E. 5th St. The supervisor told officers that a male was terminated from the business and made threats to other employees before leaving the property.

On 2-12-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. 5th St, to speak with a manager of a business. The manager told officers that a former employee had stolen from the business.

On 2-12-2026 – a male called from the 300 block of N. Main St. to report a theft. The male told officers that his wallet was stolen off of his desk at his business. The male located the wallet a short time later about a block away, but all of his money was missing.

On 2-12-2026 – officers responded to a business in the 900 block of E. 5th St. for a crash report. Officers arrived and found that the driver of a vehicle backed into the business and caused damage.

On 2-13-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 700 block of Wayne St., who reported that unknown individuals were ringing her doorbell and then fleeing.

On 2-13-2026 – a male called the police department to report being threatened by a male with a gun. Officers spoke with the complainant who admitted that he and a juvenile were “ding dong ditching” houses in the area. One resident came outside with a BB gun and ordered them to leave his property.

On 2-14-2026 – officers responded to a minor crash in the 100 block of E. 3rd St. The driver of a vehicle backed into a parked vehicle causing minor damage.

On 2-14-2026 – officers were sent to a loud music complaint in the 200 block of Elida Rd.

On 2-15-2026 – officers responded to an altercation in the 300 block of E. 2nd St. Officers investigated the incident and found that the altercation was verbal only.

On 2-15-2026 – officers were sent to the 300 block of N. Jefferson St. for a disturbance. A female at the residence stated that the father of her child was there pounding on the door. Officers arrived and spoke with a male who stated he was there to see his daughter. The male left when asked to.

On 2-15-2026 – officers were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd St. for a minor crash. The drivers of both vehicles exchanged insurance information as the crash occurred on private property.

On 2-15-2026 – officers were dispatched to 600 block of W. 1st St, for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a male who stated that his daughters were in an altercation.

On 2-15-2026– officers responded to the 200 block of W. 2nd St, for a report of a crash. Officers arrived and found that the driver of a vehicle struck a parked vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Elisabeth Pickard, 36, of Delphos, was arrested for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.