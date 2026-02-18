GreenWay Bank announces appointment

VW independent staff/submitted information

GreenWay Bank has announced the addition of Carly Buchanan as its new SVP, Chief People Officer. With a diverse and accomplished background in human resources, leadership, and organizational development across multiple industries, Carly will oversee GreenWay Bank’s HR operations, helping shape the bank’s HR strategies to promote a positive, engaging workplace that supports team member satisfaction and growth.

With more than 18 years of experience, Carly brings a thoughtful, people-centered approach to workforce strategy. Her background includes leading HR functions at respected organizations such as Farmers & Merchants State Bank and Brooks Construction Company.

Carly Buchanan

In addition to her professional experience, Carly is deeply committed to ongoing learning and leadership development. She currently serves as a committee member for the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and most recently led a 600-member SHRM chapter as President of the Northeast Indiana Human Resources Association (NIHRA). This scope of experience positions her to thoughtfully support the evolving needs of GreenWay Bank’s workforce while fostering a strong and inclusive organizational culture.

“We’re excited to welcome Carly to GreenWay as our new SVP, Chief People Officer,” said Rob Slusser, President and CEO. “As we continue to grow, maintaining a strong, people-centered culture is essential. Carly brings both the experience and passion needed to support our team members, strengthen employee engagement, and ensure our workplace continues to reflect our values.”

Beyond her professional work, Carly is actively engaged in the Fort Wayne community. Her involvement includes supporting Fort Wayne Community Schools through the Trade Pipeline and Career Academy at Anthis, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, and the Aboite Girls Basketball League, among other community-focused initiatives.

“I’m excited to join GreenWay Bank and contribute to an organization that values its people and community,” she said. “I look forward to partnering with leadership and all team members to create strategies that support growth, engagement, and a strong workplace culture.”

GreenWay Bank is a community bank headquartered in Van Wert.