Local church receives GO Grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

First United Methodist Church of Van Wert has been awarded a $12,500 United Methodist GO Grant from the West Ohio Conference in the Community Engagement category. The grant will support renovations for the Haven of Hope Community Center, a project dedicated to strengthening outreach and services for individuals and families in the community.

The award was celebrated at a Red Carpet Event in the Columbus suburb of Powell, hosted by Bishop Hee-Soo Jung. Representing First United Methodist Church at the event were Pastor Christian Taylor, Teresa Shaffer, Director of Agape Outreach, and Jamie Ramos, Assistant Director of Agape Outreach.

“This grant is a powerful affirmation of our church’s commitment to meet people where they are and to serve with compassion and dignity,” Taylor said. “The Haven of Hope Community Center renovations will help us expand our reach and better support our neighbors.”

Show from left to right are First Church representatives at the Red Carpet Event: Bishop Hee-Soo Jung, Teresa Shaffer, Jamie Ramos, and Pastor Christian Taylor. Photo submitted

The United Methodist GO Grants program empowers local churches and faith-based organizations to launch and grow innovative ministries that transform lives and communities. Funding in the Community Engagement category recognizes initiatives that build meaningful relationships and address local needs through collaborative, mission-driven efforts.

“These renovations will directly enhance our ability to provide safe, welcoming, and functional space for the vital programs offered through Haven of Hope,” Shaffer said. “We are deeply grateful for this investment in our community.”

First United Methodist Church extended sincere thanks to the United Methodist Church, the GO Grants committee, and Bishop Hee-Soo Jung for their leadership and support.

To learn more about Agape Outreach at First United Methodist Church, visit vanwertfirst.net/agape.