MCK Trucking earns national honor

HAVILAND – MCK Trucking, based in Haviland, has been named a 2026 TCA Elite Fleet Certified Carrier by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), earning national recognition as one of the best places to drive in the truckload industry.

The TCA Elite Fleet program, developed in partnership with the Transportation and Supply Chain Institute at the University of Denver, identifies carriers that demonstrate exceptional commitment to their drivers through competitive compensation, strong safety performance, meaningful engagement, and innovative practices that enhance quality of life on the road.

This recognition reflects MCK Trucking’s ongoing investment in safety, driver support, and operational excellence. The company has made measurable improvements in safety performance, reduced accidents, strengthened compliance, and implemented structured coaching and incentive programs designed to reward safe, professional driving.

“We are proud to be recognized as a TCA Elite Fleet,” said Mike Keysor President and CEO of Custom Assembly and MCK Trucking . “This honor belongs to our drivers. Their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to safety are what set us apart. We’ve worked hard to build a culture that supports our drivers both on and off the road, and this recognition validates that effort.”

“The TCA Elite Fleet program has quickly become a meaningful benchmark for excellence in our industry,” TCA President Jim Ward stated. “The carriers recognized in 2026 have demonstrated a strong commitment to investing in their drivers and fostering environments where professionals can thrive.”

MCK Trucking will be formally recognized at the TCA Annual Convention, taking place February 28 – March 3.

As the trucking industry continues to evolve, MCK Trucking remains focused on raising the bar—prioritizing safety, strengthening driver programs, and building a workplace where professional drivers can build long-term, successful careers.

For more information about MCK Trucking, visit mcktrucking.net or follow MCK Trucking on social media.