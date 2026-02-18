VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/17/2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a report of an open door.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject with back pain.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

4:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Evans Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of suspicious activity.