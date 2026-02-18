VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/17/2026
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.
9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a report of an open door.
10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.
12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject with back pain.
2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.
4:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.
9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Evans Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of suspicious activity.
POSTED: 02/18/26 at 7:48 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement