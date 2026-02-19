Church to celebrate Saint David’s Day

VENEDOCIA — The Salem United Presbyterian Church of Venedocia would like to invite you to our morning service honoring Saint David’s Day on Sunday, March 1. The service begins at 9:30 a.m. with a light lunch to follow.

Each year the church celebrates its Welsh heritage on Saint David’s Day as well as its yearly GYMANFA (song festival) which is held the first weekend in September of each year. The Salem United Presbyterian Church will welcome in Dan Rowbotham and Gruff Madoc-Jones. Both gentlemen are from Wales. Rowbotham is currently director of Welsh studies at Rio Grande College and Madoc-Jones is a visiting student from Wales.

Plan to join the Salem United Presbyterian Church for Welsh hymns, history and current life events in Wales. Special music provided by Connie Oneill on the organ and Salem youth bell ringers as well as the little Welsh choir.