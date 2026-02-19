VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/18/2026
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:40 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Elgin for a subject with abdominal pain.
8:56 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Convoy EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
9:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rader Road in Liberty Township for a loose dog.
2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avene in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.
2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.
2:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a car fire.
3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as a peace officer.
5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of menacing.
6:56 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a possible overdose on medication.
10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of trespassing.
POSTED: 02/19/26 at 9:48 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement