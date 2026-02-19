VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/18/2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:40 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Elgin for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:56 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Convoy EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

9:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rader Road in Liberty Township for a loose dog.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avene in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a car fire.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as a peace officer.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of menacing.

6:56 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a possible overdose on medication.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of trespassing.