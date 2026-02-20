VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/19/2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026

4:20 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

4:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred earlier on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies and Wren EMS responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who may have been in mental distress. The subject was transported for further evaluation.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a property owner in reference to continued issue with loose dogs in Union Township.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for Community Control Violation. Kevin Owen Davies Junior, 36, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle

3:56 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having complications with a foot.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Town Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of motorized trail bikes running through the Village.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.