VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/20/2026

Friday, February 20, 2026

3:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

4:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a loose dog.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a report of a subject down, unknown problem.

8:51 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of dumped trash in the roadway.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township.

9:49 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of utility lines on the roadway.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of utility lines on the roadway.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

11:12 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:35 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having complications from surgery.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of low utility lines in the roadway.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a utility line being down.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in York Township to check the welfare of a subject in a vehicle.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

7:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a seizure.

10:20 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of reckless driving.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence an area of Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.