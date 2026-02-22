VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/21/2026
Saturday, February 21, 2026
3:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.
8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.
8:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Baker Road in Ridge Township for a report of loose cattle.
9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of dogs.
9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of an abandoned dog.
10:38 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of trespassing.
2:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject with abdominal pain.
2:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog on Wren Landeck Road.
3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.
5:25 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a cardiac event.
6:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a structure fire. Van Wert Fire, Willshire Fire, and Wren Fire were also dispatched to the scene. Deputies and CERT also responded.
7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious person.
8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of domestic violence.
9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled motorist.
9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
9:56 p.m. – Deputies assisted a motorist on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township.
POSTED: 02/22/26 at 4:29 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement