VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/21/2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026

3:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

8:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Baker Road in Ridge Township for a report of loose cattle.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

Emergency crews were summoned to a structure fire on Wren Landeck Rd. Saturday night. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of dogs.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of an abandoned dog.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of trespassing.

2:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject with abdominal pain.

2:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog on Wren Landeck Road.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

5:25 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a cardiac event.

6:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a structure fire. Van Wert Fire, Willshire Fire, and Wren Fire were also dispatched to the scene. Deputies and CERT also responded.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious person.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of domestic violence.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies assisted a motorist on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township.