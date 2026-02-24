Van Wert Police blotter 2/16-2/21/2026

Van Wert Police

Monday, February 16 – an animal complaint was reported in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.

Monday, February 16 – arersted Lawrence Widman Jr. for disorderly conduct after an incident in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Monday, February 16 – the Van Wert Police Department took a report for a miscellaneous incident in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Tuesday, February 17 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, February 18 – a theft was reported in the 10000 block of Van Wert Decatur Rd.

Wednesday, February 18 – arrested Quinton Ringel on an outstanding warrant in the 1200 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, February 19 – arrested Kevin Davies Jr. on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, February 19 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Friday, February 20 – arrested Paige N. Seibert, 18, for a CPO violation.

Saturday, February 21 – arrested Johnny L.C. Nunemaker for strangulation and assault in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, February 21 – arrested Jorel P. Longardner of Churubusco, Indiana for OVI following a traffic crash on S. Washington St. near South Ave.