Van Wert Police blotter 2/16-2/21/2026
Van Wert Police
Monday, February 16 – an animal complaint was reported in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.
Monday, February 16 – arersted Lawrence Widman Jr. for disorderly conduct after an incident in the 100 block of E. Main St.
Monday, February 16 – the Van Wert Police Department took a report for a miscellaneous incident in the 300 block of S. Race St.
Tuesday, February 17 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.
Wednesday, February 18 – a theft was reported in the 10000 block of Van Wert Decatur Rd.
Wednesday, February 18 – arrested Quinton Ringel on an outstanding warrant in the 1200 block of W. Main St.
Thursday, February 19 – arrested Kevin Davies Jr. on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Washington St.
Thursday, February 19 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.
Friday, February 20 – arrested Paige N. Seibert, 18, for a CPO violation.
Saturday, February 21 – arrested Johnny L.C. Nunemaker for strangulation and assault in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.
Saturday, February 21 – arrested Jorel P. Longardner of Churubusco, Indiana for OVI following a traffic crash on S. Washington St. near South Ave.
POSTED: 02/24/26 at 9:01 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement