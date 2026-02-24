VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/22/2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026

1:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:40 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of criminal mischief.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2003 Ford F250 driven by Aaron Keesler of Van Wert was approaching the residence of 15694 Ohio 118 and lost control of the vehicle due to ice/snow on the road. He then drove off the west side of the roadway and struck a mailbox and an address sign located outside the residence. The truck sustained damage to the driver’s side. No injuries were reported.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a sex offense.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.