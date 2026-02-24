VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/23/2026

Monday, February 23, 2026

12:13 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Larry Riley of rural Rockford was northbound on Burris Road south of Wren Landeck Road. He hit a patch of ice on the roadway, lost control and went off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Piqua Road in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.

7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:38 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

10:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of animal cruelty.

10:16 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject with an injured wrist.