FUMC hosting preschool open house

Submitted information

For over 50 years, First United Methodist Church Preschool has been a pillar of early childhood education in downtown Van Wert. The Christian-based preschool, serving children ages 3-5, has annoucned its upcoming Open House and ongoing registration for the 2026-2027 school year. Located at 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, First UM Preschool is known for its commitment to high-quality education in a nurturing Christian environment.

The preschool’s key features include being established and state-licensed, offering a Christian atmosphere, maintaining low student-to-teacher ratios, and employing experienced, licensed teachers. They also provide flexible class options: a two-day per week class for three-year-olds and pre-kindergarten options for three or four days per week.

Families are invited to the open house on Thursday, March 12, 2026, with two convenient sessions: 10:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-3:30 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to tour the facilities, meet the dedicated staff, and learn about the curriculum, which follows Ohio Department of Education guidelines. Information packets and 2026-2027 registration will be available.

Financial aid is available, ensuring that a quality early education is accessible.