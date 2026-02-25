VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/24/2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

2:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Johnes Hughes Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

3:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

6:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:19 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

Tuesday’s fatal house fire in Dixon remains under investigation. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo

8:40 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully Harrison Road in Union Township with concerns about the mental health of a family member.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a structure fire at 3561 Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township. Payne Fire, Monroeville Fire, and Van Wert Fire responded with tankers and manpower. CERT was also on scene. One person was found deceased and sent for an autopsy and identification. The incident remains under investigation.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to deliver a message to a resident.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of identity theft.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having seizures.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point for information on a protection order.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Drury Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of identity fraud.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious ATV in a field.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:42 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was not feeling well.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of an open door.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a suspicious person.