Delphos Police blotter 2/16-2/22/2026

Delphos Police

On 2-16-2026 – officers were sent to the 900 block of E. 5th St. to investigate a minor two vehicle crash.

On 2-16-2026 – officers were notified of a suspicious male in the 200 block of W. 5th St. Officers were called about the same male approximately one hour later in the 200 block of N. Main St. Officers found that the male was passing through town and had nowhere to stay. Officers were notified about the male a third time later in the evening at which time he was given a ride to Beaverdam.

On 2-17-2026 – officers spoke with a female who reported receiving threatening text messages from another female.

On 2-17-2026 – officers met with a female who reported that her juvenile daughter may have been sexually abused. The incident is being investigated by the Detective Bureau.

On 2-18-2026 – officers were asked to perform a civil standby for a child custody exchange. There were no issues during the exchange.

On 2-19-2026 – officers spoke with a female who stated that she was scammed out of money by a male over a period of about two years. The female said that she frequently communicated with the male and he would request that she purchase gift cards and read the pin numbers to him.

On 2-19-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 900 block of Lima Ave., who reported that a female who was previously trespass from the property, had been there. The female had not been officially trespassed by the Delphos Police Department, so the complainant was advised of the procedure to obtain a criminal trespass order.

On 2-20-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Main St. for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and met with a female and several witnesses. The female told officers that her son had made threats to her and other family members. Officers found probable cause to arrest the male, Zachary Hickman, 29, of Delphos, for domestic violence.

On 2-20-2026 – officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 200 block of Elida Rd.

On 2-21-2026 – officers spoke with a male in the 700 block of Wayne St. who reported that two juvenile males ring his doorbell and leave. Officers made contact with the juveniles and spoke with them.

On 2-21-2026 – officers were sent to the 700 block of W. Clime St. for a disagreement. Officers arrived and spoke with a female who stated that she had a disagreement with the driver of a vehicle who was blocking the alley. The other driver left prior to officers arrival.

On 2-21-2026 – officers responded to a residence on Skinner St. to speak with a female who was having a mental crisis.

On 2-22-2026 – officers assisted Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate a male who had made threats to a female. The male was not located in Delphos, but officers were able to speak to him by phone. The male agreed to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

The Delphos Police Department routinely receives items that have been found and turned in. If you are missing an item please check with the police department to see if it has been turned in.