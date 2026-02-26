VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/25/2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Jackson Township to assist a disabled motorist.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a protection order being violated.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for nonsupport of dependents, a fourth degree felony. Daniel Charles Lee Vibbert, 35, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of loose dogs.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Jeremy James Cole, 35, of Celina, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of criminal trespassing.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located before the deputies arrived.

10:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.