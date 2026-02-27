VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/26/2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026

3:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:21 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with back pain.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.

11:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1211 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a domestic dispute.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for identity fraud, a fifth degree felony, and a OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Anthony M. Brandolini, 36, of Pleasant Township, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a complaint of theft.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Center Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of theft.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a trespassing complaint.

8:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for an odor investigation.