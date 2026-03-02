Van Wert Police blotter 2/23-3/1/2026

Van Wert Police

Monday, February 23 – officers assisted a distraught male in the 500 block of Burt St.

Tuesday, February 24 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Wednesday, February 25 – an officer was dispatched to Rural King in reference to an unwanted person at the busines. Contact was made with the person and he was warned for trespassing. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, February 25 – an unruly juvenile was reported at Van Wert Elementary School.

Wednesday, February 25 – a court order violation report was taken in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, February 25 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, February 25 – arrested Daniel Charles Lee Vibbert on a warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for non-support. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, February 26 – Lassus Handy Dandy requested a person be warned for trespassing. No charges were filed.

Friday, February 27 – a theft report was taken in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Friday, February 27 – Dakota Nichols, 24, of Van Wert was arrested and charged with domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

Friday, February 27 – arrested Dustin W. Lehmkuhle of Van Wert for obstructing official business and on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court after running from officers investigating a trespassing incident.

Friday, February 27 – arrested Charles Cowan of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority while in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, February 28 – a two-vehicle injury crash occurred in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, February 28 – a trespassing report was taken in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Saturday, February 28 – arrested Ernest William Vasconellos for aggravated menacing while in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Sunday, March 1 – a probation violation was reported in the 300 block of S. Market St.