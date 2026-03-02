VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/27/2026

Friday, February 27, 2026

3:27 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with cardiac issues.

7:16 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township to assist a disabled motorist.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Sibley Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint that had taken place in the Village of Ohio City.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:20 hrs. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Dustin Lehmkuhle, 36, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a suspicious person.

11:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.