VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/28/2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026

3:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenn Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of theft.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an ATV being driven on the streets.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a protection order being violated. Shawn Clouatre Jr., 32, of Van Wert, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Charges were filed for violation of a protection order, a first degree misdemeanor.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a juvenile playing near the roadway.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of loud explosions. It was discovered that two subjects were shooting Tannerite in a field.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Allen Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.