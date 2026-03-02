VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/1/2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026

4:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a report of loose cows.

9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of trespassing.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City and Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on Eagle Run Drive in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

3:01 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a location on North 600 East in Adams County, Indiana, to assist with a report of a field fire.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Lauren Miller of Auglaize County was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 near the intersection of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township. A white sedan was approaching the intersection from the south of Mentzer Church Road and U.S. 30. The white sedan turned westbound onto U.S. 30 into the right lane. However, in the right lane, another vehicle was present, so the white sedan attempted to change lanes into the left lane, where it struck Miller’s vehicle. The car sustained disabling damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, but Miller had no injuries. The white sedan left the scene.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:26 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Convoy Fire to an area of East 700 North in Adams County, Indiana, to assist with a report of a fire.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.