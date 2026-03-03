VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/2/2026

Monday, March 2, 2026

12:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:47 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of a fire near the railroad tracks.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a subject in mental distress. The subject was located and transported for further evaluation.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a low utility line.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a complaint of trespassing.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a subject being disorderly and making threats.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject violating a protection order.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rousch Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:18 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a garage fire. Convoy Fire, Grover Hill Fire, and Middle Point Fire were also dispatched to assist.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject about a report of being assaulted at a location in Van Wert County.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a complaint of threats.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a report of a subject in mental distress.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township to check the area after receiving an automated message of a possible crash. The incident was located and investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.