VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/3/2026
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
3:40 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.
9:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.
2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of property damage.
4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a subject having difficulty breathing.
POSTED: 03/04/26 at 8:54 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement