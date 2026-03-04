VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/3/2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

3:40 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

9:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of property damage.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a subject having difficulty breathing.