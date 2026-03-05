VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/4/2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

8:24 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Daniel D. Green, 50, of Williams County, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Kyle W. Coble, 40, of Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert. The driver, Wesley Michael Klotz, 37, of Monroeville, Indiana, was arrested for driving under suspension. He was transported to the Van Wert Police Department to post bond and was released to family.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle losing debris from a trailer.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West First Street in the City of Delphos for a report of three loose dogs.

5:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Whittington Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Garden Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a civil complaint.

9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a motorist.

10:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.