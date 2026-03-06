VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/5/2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026

3:31 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

5:53 a.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from North Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of theft.

7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Mercer County Line in Willshire Township to assist in looking for an elderly female. The subject was located.

7:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:11 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having symptoms of a stroke.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of minibikes being ridden on the street.

3:56 p.m.- Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both second degree felonies. Cainan D. Burnett, 28, of Ridge Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of several loose dogs.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.