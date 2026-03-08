History presentation, free movie planned

Submitted information

Van Wert Cinemas will host a special community celebration as part of the statewide Ohio Goes to the Movies initiative on Wednesday, March 11.

The evening will begin with complimentary hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., followed by a brief presentation at 6:30 p.m. exploring the history of movie theatres in Van Wert County. After the presentation, guests will enjoy a screening of the cult classic film Howard the Duck on the big screen.

Admission to the event is free but seating is limited. Guests are encouraged to reserve tickets online or at the Van Wert Cinemas box office in advance.

“Movie theatres have always been more than just places to watch films,” said Donna and Rod Saunders, owners of Van Wert Cinemas. “They are gathering places where communities come together to share stories, laughter, and memories. We’re excited to celebrate that history here in Van Wert County and invite everyone to join us for a fun and nostalgic evening.”

The Ohio Goes to the Movies program is part of the statewide America 250-Ohio celebration, recognizing Ohio’s deep connection to film and moviegoing while bringing communities together through special screenings and events across all 88 counties.

Guests attending the Van Wert event will enjoy:

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres beginning at 6 p.m.

A short presentation on the history of movie theatres in Van Wert County at 6:30 p.m.

A free screening of Howard the Duck immediately following the presentation

Van Wert Cinemas invites the community to experience a fun night celebrating movie history, local heritage, and the magic of the shared theatre experience.