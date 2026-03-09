Van Wert Police blotter 3/1-3/8/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 1 – arrested Crocker T. Wallace for domestic violence by threat and misuse of 911 systems after an incident in the 500 block of Gordon Ave.

Sunday, March 1 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, March 1 – a report of telephone communication harassment was taken while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, March 1 – arrested Cyle James Black, 39, of Columbus for aggravated menacing in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Monday, March 2 – a person in crisis was reported in the 300 block of N. Wayne St.

Monday, March 2 – the police department took a report for a bond violation.

Monday, March 2 – arrested Jessica Sauder, 34, of Van Wert on a warrant from Huntington County, Indiana. The arrest was made near the intersection of W. Main St. and Burt St.

Tuesday, March 3 – arrested Cainan David Burnett, 28, of Van Wert for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs following a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Washington St. and E. Third St.

Tuesday, March 3 – telephone harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

Tuesday, March 3 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 200 block of S. Washington St.

Tuesday, March 3 – a bag containing suspected drugs was located in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Tuesday, March 3 – officers responded to a fight in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Tuesday, March 3 – a welfare check was completed in the 1000 block of Haley St.

Tuesday, March 3 – a no-contact order violation report was taken in the 300 block of S. Wayne St.

Wednesday, March 4 – the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Heritage Court for a distraught male.

Wednesday, March 4 – a parking citation was issued in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, March 4 – an incident report was taken in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Wednesday, March 4 – a miscellaneous report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, March 5 – Steven W. Hall, 53, of Van Wert was arrested and jailed for OVI, driving under an OVI suspension and operating a vehicle with fictitious plates.

Thurday, March 5 – a vehicle was towed from the 600 block of Congress St. due to a Van Wert city ordinance violation.

Thursday, March 5 – arrested Christian Melesky on an outstanding warrant.

Thursday, March 5 – Seth Brinkman was arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Delphos Police Department.

Thursday, March 5 – officers took a menacing report for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Taylor St.

Friday, March 6 – a report of an assault was taken while in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.

Saturday, March 7 – a report was made in reference to a stolen package in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Saturday, March 7 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 100 block of Bell Ave.

Sunday, March 8 – a welfare check was done on a male in the 700 block of Susan Drive.