VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/6/2026

Friday, March 6, 2026

6:12 a.m. – Deputies, while on routine patrol on Ohio 709 in York Township, located an abandoned vehicle along the roadway. The vehicle was found to be stolen from Mercer County. The vehicle owner responded and retrieved the vehicle.

8:16 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was not feeling well.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred earlier on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township.

9:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

9:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a mailbox being struck by a vehicle.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Briarwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Becker Road in Washington Township for a report of a stolen trailer.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Taylor Cemetery in Union Township.

2:00 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Center Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

3:26 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Union Township for a report of two loose dogs.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a child exchange.

4:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with a leg injury.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Central Avenue in the Village of Ohio City to recover a stolen dirt bike.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a medical complication.

10:25 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a trash fire.

10:51 p.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert. The driver was found to be driving without a valid license and was issued a citation. The subject was also found to have an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Lance B. Contreras, 38, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.