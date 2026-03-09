VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/7/2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of domestic violence.

5:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with stroke symptoms.

7:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject unable to respond appropriately.

8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an of West Third Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of loose dogs.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a report of two loose dogs.

10:39 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Ridge Township for a report of drug paraphernalia being located.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North West Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a loose dog.

2:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who amputated a finger.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to stand by as a peace officer for a subject to retrieve property.

7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having an allergic reaction.

11:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Venedocia Road in Jennings Township for a report of suspicious activity.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.