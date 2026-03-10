Delphos Police blotter 2/24-3/7/26

Delphos Police

On 2-24-2026 – officers were sent to the 1900 block of E. 5th St. for a private property crash involving tow semi-tractor trailers in the parking lot.

On 2-24-2026 – officers met with employees at a business in the 200 block of Elida Rd, who reported having an unwanted guest. The business manager requested a criminal trespass order to be served on the female.

On 2-24-2026 – officers met with a male at the police department who wished to file a report for identity theft.

On 2-24-2026 – a male called from the 800 block of E. 2nd St. stating that a female who had previously been evicted from the property was there banging on his door. The female left prior to officers’ arrival.

On 2-25-2026 – officers were sent to the 100 block of Lima Ave. after a concerned caller stated that they heard a disturbance in a nearby apartment.

On 2-25-2026 – officers met with a female in the 200 block of S. Pierce St, who reported that she is being harassed over the phone by a male and female.

On 2-26-2026 – officers responded to the 1900 block of E. 5th St. to investigate a private property crash involving two vehicles.

On 2-26-2026 – an officer on patrol observed the driver of a vehicle commit a traffic offense and initiated a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Erin Moore, 44, of Delphos, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

On 2-27-2026 – officers spoke with a female who reported that a male has been contacting her and making inappropriate comments.

On 2-27-2026 – a male contacted the police department to report that he was the victim of a scam. The male stated that he sent money to someone claiming that he had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

On 2-27-2026 – officers were made aware of a female who was threatening to harm herself. Officers located the female a short time later and she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On 2-28-2026 – officers took a report of a hit skip crash at the intersection of W. 2nd and N. State streets. Officers found that someone left the roadway and struck a street sign before leaving the area.

On 2-28-2026 – officers responded to the 700 block of W. Clime St. for the report of a stolen trailer. Officers began searching the area and reviewing video footage from surrounding neighbors. The trailer was later abandoned and located by officers.

On 2-28-2026 – officers were sent to a business on Gressel Drive to meet with a supervisor. The supervisor advised officers that an employee had made a threat to another employee and was being told to leave the property. Officers stood by while the employee was escorted off of the property.

On 3-01-2026 – officers were sent to the 1100 block of S. Clay St. to investigate a minor single car crash.

On 3-01-2026 – officers responded to the 400 block of E. 9th St. to investigate a hit skip crash. A resident in the area stated that someone struck a telephone pole causing it to snap in half.

On 3-02-2026 – officers were sent to the 1400 block of S. Clay St. after someone reported seeing a suspicious person in the area with a flashlight.

On 3-02-2026 – a male called requesting assistance from officers in retrieving his daughter’s cell phone. The male stated that his ex-wife took the phone during a visitation with his daughter.

On 3-03-2026 – officers spoke with a male who wished to file a report. The male told officers that someone is posting his photo and address on social media and encouraging others to assault him.

On 3-03-2026 – a concerned citizen called to report for juvenile males playing on the roof at a business in the 300 block of N. Main St.

On 3-04-2026 – officers responded to the 400 block of N. Canal St. after a female called stating that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home and caused damage while attempting to assault her. Officers arrived and located the male, Drake Scheumann, 18, near the residence and took him into custody. Scheumann was transported to the Van Wert County Jail.

On 3-04-2026 – officers spoke with a business owner in the 200 block of N. Canal St. who reported that a customer paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. Officers are attempting to identify the female customer.

On 3-05-2026 – officers were made aware of an active warrant out of the Van Wert Police Department for Seth Brinkman of Delphos. Brinkman was located a short time later and turned over to an officer with the Van Wert Police Department.

On 3-05-2026 – officers were sent to Franklin Elementary School to investigate an audible alarm. Officers arrived and found that the alarm was malfunctioning. School officials were made aware of the alarm as it was after school hours.

On 3-06-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Clime St. for a male who was threatening to harm himself. The male was also having medical issues and was transported to the hospital by Delphos EMS.

On 3-06-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 700 block of N. Washington St. who reported that someone used her personal information to rent an apartment. The female reported that she was contacted stating that she owes money for past rent.

On 3-06-2026 – officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of Elida Rd. for a physical altercation involving two customers. Officers spoke with a male who stated that he was having a verbal dispute with employees when another customer began to assault him. The victim was provided with details on how to victim file for assault if he so choses. The other male, Joshua Simmons, 53, of Delphos, was issued a summons to appear in court for the charge of disorderly conduct by intoxication.

On 3-07-2026 – an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the investigation of the traffic offense, officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Francisco A. Gonzalez, 45, of Delphos, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

On 3-07-2026 – officers were sent to the 800 block of Skinner St. where a resident reported that a utility trailer was stolen from his property.

On 3-07-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Main St. for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the parties who stated they were having a verbal disagreement.

On 3-07-2026 – officers were made aware of a possible domestic violence incident that had occurred near Lima. Officers were advised that the subjects of that incident were enroute to Delphos. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it. The male driver exited the vehicle and resisted officers’ commands. The male, Jaxson Bruns, 25, of Van Wert, was taken into custody with the assistance of American Township officers and deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.