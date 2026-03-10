VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/9/2026

Monday, March 9, 2026

1:13 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of identity fraud and menacing.

3:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to stand by as peace officers.

9:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a complaint of a noise complaint.

11:17 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodland Cemetery.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to recover a license plate that was found.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:02 p.m.- Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony. Joshua D. Sargent, 44, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:31 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a subject having a seizure.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of two loose dogs.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township, checking for damage to State construction equipment.

6:40 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject having anxiety.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of children reported to be home alone.

11:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a subject being disorderly and possibly in mental distress.