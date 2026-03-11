Gospel Music Expo coming to Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

The sounds of gospel music will soon fill the Family Life Center/Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert as the 25st Annual Gospel Music Expo kicks off on March 20, 21 and 22.

Cheryl Burk and Kim Mason make up the gospel group Trinity and it was their vision, along with founding member Gary Adams, to bring a singing convention to Van Wert back in 2001. After singing for similar events across the country,the trio began to pray about it and then approached Trinity Friends Church for the use of The Family Life Center.

Cheryl Burk and Kim Mason make up Trinity. Photos submitted

What began as a one night sing, grew to a two night event in 2002, then a Sunday night finale concert was added in 2004 as The Booth Brothers took the stage. Since that time some of the top Southern Gospel Artists in the country have joined Trinity for the Finale. In 2006 a Thursday night was added to feature local Christian artists and the four night format continued until 2017 and then returned to a three night event. As planning began for this special anniversary, Trinity began to count the different groups and soloists who have been part of the Gospel Expo and they are at 107 and still counting. “It’s not about us, it’s all about Him” is the foundation of the Expo.

On Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 the music will begin at 5 p.m. with gospel groups and soloists from Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania,West Virginia, Michigan, New York and Kentucky. A gospel group or soloist will take the stage approximately every 13 minutes throughout the evening. All of the ministries will have product tables set up around the gymnasium where you can chat with your favorites, purchase their music or book them for an upcoming service or event.

The grand finale will be Sunday, March 22 with Trinity and The Guardians. The doors and food court will open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. John Darin Rowsey, Pat Barker, Dale Forbes and Paul Lancaster, collectively known as The Guardians are a southern gospel quartet with a unique sound, tight harmony and a passion for sharing the gospel through their music. Occasionally, they are joined on stage by founding member, Dean Hickman, who has been in southern gospel music for over 60 years and have had three Dove Award nominations, multiple No. 1 songs and fan awards.

Each member of the Group brings a sincere commitment to glorifying Jesus Christ. Therefore, their mantra remains echoing John the Baptist’s words in John 3:30: “He must increase but I must decrease.”

All three nights of the Gospel Expo are free, thanks to area sponors and the freewill offering taken each night. The food court is open each night and there is plenty of seating and parking. For a schedule of artists and times, visit Trinity’s facebook page at TrinityMusicMinistries.