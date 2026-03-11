VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/10/2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

3:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

0800 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

10:21 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a subject with hip and leg pain.

11:18 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having stroke symptoms.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a rear-end motor vehicle crash. One driver was taken to Van Wert North Hospital by family. The other car was driven from the scene.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for fourth degree felony strangulation, second degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering, and first degree misdemeanor assault. Cordero D. Canales, 37, of Fostoria, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:38 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of fraud.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:01 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a private property crash.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line in Harrison Township for a report o f farm equipment partially blocking the roadway.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a loose dog.

8:37 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.