VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/11/2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

1:25 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject who was very weak.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pleasant Township south of Van Wert after receiving a report of possible cloud rotation.

8:31 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on McConnell Road in Jennings Township for a subject who had passed out.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a truck with a possible brake fire.

4:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:28 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.