VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/12/2026
Thursday, March 12, 2026
6:22 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs.
2:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.
2:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
3:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject for a report of theft from a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township.
3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a protection order violation.
POSTED: 03/13/26 at 8:28 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement