VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/12/2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026

6:22 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs.

2:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

2:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject for a report of theft from a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a protection order violation.