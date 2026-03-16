Delphos Police blotter 3/8-3/15/2026

Delphos Police

On 3-08-2026, officers were sent to the 500 block of Jackson St. for an unwanted guest complaint.

On 3-08-2026, officers were asked to perform a well-being check on a female who failed to arrive at a friend’s residence and was possibly in an abusive relationship. Officers located the female a short time later and confirmed she was unharmed.

On 3-09-2026, officers received a call from a female stating that she received a message from her father threatening to harm himself. Officers located the male, who denied any threats of self-harm.

On 3-09-2026, officers were made aware of an active warrant out of Allen County for Demetrius Roach, 36, of Delphos. Roach was located and taken into custody. He was then turned over to a deputy from Allen County.

On 3-10-2026, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of E. 5th St. to investigate a minor two-vehicle crash. One driver was issued a citation for Failure to Yield when entering the roadway.

On 3-10-2026, officers responded to Water Works Park after receiving a complaint of a juvenile with a possible firearm in his book bag. Officers arrived, located the juvenile, and began speaking with him. Another officer on scene located the suspected firearm, which had been discarded over a fence. Officers retrieved the firearm and discovered that it was a realistic Glock BB gun. A report was sent to the Allen County Juvenile Prosecutor for review of charges.

On 3-10-2026, officers met with an employee at a business on Elida Ave. who reported that a customer touched her inappropriately. Employees provided video footage of the incident, which remains under investigation.

On 3-11-2026, officers responded to a financial institution on N. Main St. for an attempted theft incident. Employees told officers that an unknown female attempted to access a customer’s account but was unsuccessful.

On 3-11-2026, an officer on patrol observed a female, Stephani Wright, 39, of Delphos, who had an active warrant out of Allen County. Wright was taken into custody and turned over to a deputy from Allen County.

On 3-12-2026, officers were made aware of an active warrant out of Allen County for Michael Whittaker, 32, of Delphos. Officers located Whittaker, took him into custody, and turned him over to a deputy from Allen County.

On 3-12-2026, officers spoke with a male who reported that his wife had assaulted him the previous night. The male did not wish to pursue charges but requested a standby to retrieve property from the residence.

On 3-13-2026, officers spoke with a resident on Ft. Jennings Rd. who wished to have a report for damage done to his truck. The male told officers that the neighbor’s trampoline blew into his truck and caused damage.

On 3-13-2026, officers responded to numerous calls throughout the city related to high winds. The calls included downed power lines, debris in the roadway, and damage to structures. No injuries were reported.

On 3-14-2026, an officer on patrol observed the driver of a vehicle commit a traffic offense. During the investigation of the traffic offense, officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Tony Brayan Mendez Hernandez, 28, of Delphos, for operating the vehicle without a driver’s license and while being intoxicated.

On 3-14-2026, a female called the police department to report an unwanted guest. The female told officers that her sister’s ex-boyfriend was outside the residence and was trying to get in. The male left prior to officers’ arrival.

On 3-15-2026, officers were made aware of a male, possibly intoxicated, walking in the roadway on W. Clime St. Officers met with the male and advised him to walk on the sidewalk. The male refused to cooperate with a lawful order and continued to walk in the roadway. The male, identified as Ritchie Royster, 47, of Delphos, was taken into custody and issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.

On 3-15-2026, officers responded to a business in the 200 block of E. 2nd St. for an alarm activation. Officers were given access to the business by an employee, but did not determine the cause of the alarm activation.