Van Wert Police blotter 3/9-3/14/2026

Van Wert Police

Monday, March 9 – an officer took a report for a miscellaneous incident in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Tuesday, March 10 – arrested Dustin E. Barnes, 44, for OVI.

Thursday, March 12 – a theft was reported in the 100 block of Blaine St.

Thursday, March 12 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, March 12 – arrested Kyle R. Leatherman for theft after an incident in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, March 12 – a drug offense report was taken in the 300 block of S. Market St.

Friday, March 13 – a report was made in reference to animal abuse in the 300 block of S. Market St.

Friday, March 13 – a vehicle was towed from the 200 block of S. Cherry St. due to a parking violation.

Friday, March 13 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, March 13 – a juvenile was arrested for cirminal damaging in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Saturday, March 14 – fraud was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, March 14 – arrested Kaden Ballard on an outstanding warrant issued by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Probation Department.

Saturday, March 14 – a report of trespassing was taken in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Saturday, March 14 – arrested a juvenile, 17, for underage consumption.

Saturday, March 14 – arrested John E. Toms for domestic violence.

Sunday, March 15 – arrested David E. Krieg, 33, for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of George St.