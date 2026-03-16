VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/13/2026

Friday, March 13, 2026

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a suspicious person.

5:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:51 a.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a report of theft from their vehicle.

9:40 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject who fell.

10:55 a.m. – Dispatched Mendon Fire to a location on Goodwin Road in York Township for a report of smoke in the attic. Ohio City Fire, Middle Point Fire, and Spencerville Fire were also dispatched to assist.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a jackknifed semi-truck. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a large tree branch and a power line down.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Front Street in the Village of Wren to check the welfare of a resident.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a report of a pole leaning into the roadway.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of White Road in Willshire Township for a report of a tree and power line down in the road.

12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire and EMS to a location on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of a semi-truck that had been blown over on its side, with the driver being injured and unable to exit the vehicle. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 for a report of a semi-truck that had been blown over on its side, with the driver unable to exit the vehicle.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies, along with Spencerville Fire, Middle Point Fire, and Delphos Fire, responded to a report of a barn fire on the Van Wert Auglaize County Line Road in Jennings Township.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 near Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a report of a semi-truck that had been blown over on its side, no injuries were reported.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a low-hanging utility line.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious object along the roadway.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Gamble Road in Ridge Township.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a tree that had fallen on a vehicle.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of McCleery Road in Ridge Township for a report of a low-hanging utility line.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a report of unitality pole and wires down in the roadway.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a report of a broken utility pole and low wires.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a report of broken utility poles.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to stand by as peace officers.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Crow Road in York Township for a report of a tree and power lines down.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a report of property damage.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gatsby Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to stand by as peace officers.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of suspicious activity.