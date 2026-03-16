VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/14/2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026

12:16 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject overdosing on medications.

3:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:27 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of low wires and leaning utility poles.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of fraud.

9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.

9:40 a.m. – Deputies took a report of damage to a vehicle caused by a falling power pole and lines on Jennings Road in Ridge Township.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Canal Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Indiana State Line Road in Allen County, Indiana, to assist the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

1:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township for a subject with a foot injury.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire, responded to a report of a brush fire at a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township.

5:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who fell from a ladder.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township to remove debris from the road.

10:07 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township a subject not responding appropriately.

11:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.